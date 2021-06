The Chicago woman whose house was wrongly raided by police in 2019 is accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of breaking a promise after the city moved to dismiss her case. Anjanette Young and her attorney have called out Lightfoot and the Chicago city law department for their lack of cooperation during the case. “I stand here, approximately 846 days of living the trauma that was caused to me, by the city, by the Chicago Police Department, and I call it reckless," Young said.