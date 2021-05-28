'Delicious' Pulled Pork Fundraiser Day Is Saturday For East Alton Fire Department

ALTON - Russ Smith, long-time owner of Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge in Downtown Alton, now offers us a wedding/event venue, a new business venture that he had time to pursue during the COVID-19 shutdown. Smith is the epitome of an entrepreneur. He has always been committed to the customer, with excellent service, products, and atmosphere. Elijah P’s was the initial Smith concept in the facility at 401 Piasa St. in Alton, but now through COVID-19, it has evolved into much more. The Continue Reading