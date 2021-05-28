Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant takes over as new manager of Dunfermline

Peter Grant is the new Dunfermline boss (PA Archive)

Dunfermline have appointed Peter Grant as their new manager.

The former Celtic midfielder stepped down as Alloa boss last month after the Wasps were relegated to League One.

But the 55-year-old has made a swift return to management after taking up his new role at East End Park.

Stevie Crawford resigned as Pars boss last week in the wake of the club’s failure to edge past Fife rivals Raith into the Premiership play-off semi-finals.

Dunfermline said in a statement: “Peter recently resigned from his managerial position at Alloa Athletic, and boasts an impressive coaching and playing career.”

Grant registered almost 400 Hoops appearances during his playing days – lifting two league titles and three Scottish Cups – before going on to spells at Norwich, Reading and Bournemouth.

He also won two caps for Scotland before moving into coaching. He had spells in charge at Norwich and Fulham and also worked at a string of teams as an assistant, including the national team under Alex McLeish.