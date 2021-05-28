Cancel
Kansas high school state softball scores: LeGrand powers Goddard to 5A semifinals

By Taylor Eldridge
Wichita Eagle
 19 days ago

Kendal LeGrand is the only senior on the Goddard softball team and as the ace pitcher, she’s certainly playing like it this postseason. After striking out 18 hitters and winning a 10-inning pitcher’s duel against Andover in a regional championship game to reach state, LeGrand punched out 11 more hitters on Thursday in Goddard’s 3-1 win over Spring Hill in a 2-over-7 seed upset in the Kansas Class 5A state softball tournament at Wichita State’s Wilkins Stadium.

