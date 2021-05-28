Ingevity (NGVT) Announces Price Hike of Chemical-Based Products

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.14.