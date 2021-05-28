Cancel
Ingevity (NGVT) Announces Price Hike of Chemical-Based Products

Cover picture for the articleNGVT - Free Report) recently announced a general increase in prices for all merchant and derivatized tall oil rosin, tall oil fatty acid and kraft lignosulfonate products linked to its industrial specialties portfolio. The price hike is due to continued strong market demand as well as higher raw materials and...

#Ingevity Corporation#Ngvt#Celanese Corporation#Boston Beer Company#Inflation#Ngvt Free Report#Axta Free Report#Element Solutions Inc#Ce Free Report#Ebitda#Zacks Stocks Set
Ecolab (ECL) Industrial Segment Announces Price Increase

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has announced that its Industrial segment is implementing price increases for all Industrial segment divisions, effective immediately or as contracts permit. The need for these price increases is driven by the continued and significant escalation of energy and raw material costs, tightening availability of raw materials and rising packaging, transportation, personnel and utility costs.
A Price Target Hike and New Order Flow From Volvo: Luminar (LAZR) Is Well Positioned to Upwardly Revise Its Order Book and Raise Its Medium-Term Revenue Outlook

Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), a manufacturer of high-performance LiDAR sensors for autonomous vehicles, is gaining prominence among financial analysts on the basis of recent positive developments. The CFO of Luminar, Tom Fennimore, stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the company would become profitable in 2024. Moreover, Fennimore stressed...
Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $144.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.14.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 2,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
US Ashland seeks wide-ranging 5% price hike on several products

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Ashland is raising prices by 5% on all of its products sold into pharmaceutical, nutrition, nutraceuticals, advanced materials and agriculture markets to offset what it called unprecedented increases in cost for raw materials, labour, transportation and logistics, the US-based specialty and fine chemicals producer said on Wednesday. The increase...
High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size, Overview, Major Manufacturers, Production Price, and Forecast 2027

New Jersey, United States,- High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Report offers market size, share, overview, segmentation by types, application, countries, key manufactures, cost analysis, industrial chain, sourcing strategy, downstream buyers, marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders, factors affecting the market, forecast, and other important information for key insight. The report...
Global Metal Packaging Market Opportunities, Demand and Trends Analysis, Research Report Forecast by 2027

The global Metal Packaging market is forecast to reach USD 168.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing health awareness among customers for sustainable metal packaging, coupled with the shielding and protection of the items from getting spoilt, with a demonstrated wellbeing and supportability, is driving the growth of the market. However, increasing environmental concerns about reusing metal materials and appropriation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles are hampering the market’s demand.
Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Prices 3.75M Unit Offering at $4/Unit; Announces Uplisting to NYSE

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), a holding company of a leading portfolio of beverage brands, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3.75 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 3.75 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share and accompanying warrant for aggregate gross proceeds of $15.0 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.60 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American, on June 11, 2021, under the symbols "SBEV" and "SBEV WS," respectively.
Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea “
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Dividend Announcement

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.57. 272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.
Roofing Chemicals Market Demand, Trends and Growth Opportunities with Leading Participants – The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M and More

The global Roofing Chemicals market size is forecast to reach USD 167.27 billion from USD 95.52 billion in 2019, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the surging demand for energy-efficient buildings and large-scale utilization of bio-based roofing chemicals. Roofing chemicals are witnessing...
Heidelberg Instruments Announces Significant Partnership with Large Asia Based Photomask Production Group

HEIDELBERG, Germany (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Heidelberg Instruments, a leading laser lithography and nanofabrication equipment manufacturer, today announced the biggest single order in its history. This purchase, by a key photomask production group in Asia, includes two systems: a VPG+1400 for producing display photomasks and an ULTRA200 for semiconductor photomask applications. The order is valued between USD 6-10 Million.
Global PA (Processing Aid) Market Insights Emerging in Chemicals and Materials Industry 2021 | Top Manufacturers – Dow Chemical, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema

The global PA (Processing Aid) Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The PA (Processing Aid) Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global PA (Processing Aid) Manufacturers. PA (Processing Aid) Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire PA (Processing Aid) industry.
Sucrose Stearate Market | Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Croda International Plc., DKS Co. Ltd., Alchemy Ingredients Ltd., Evonik Industries AG – Press Release

A detailed report on Global Sucrose Stearate providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Sucrose Stearate , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.
Radiation Sterilization Equipment Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Sakura SI Co. Ltd., 3M Company (USA), Andersen Products Inc. (USA)

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Radiation Sterilization Equipment Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Radiation Sterilization Equipment Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Radiation Sterilization Equipment processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering

The offering is expected to close on June 25, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for development of the...
Scotiabank Upgrades Westlake Chemical (WLK) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank analyst Ben Issacson upgraded Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform with a price target of $104.00 (from $83.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Westlake Chemical click here. For more ratings news on Westlake Chemical click here. Shares of Westlake Chemical closed...
Share Price Information for Coral Products (CRU)

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Tesco non-exec buys; TBC Bank director sells. TRADING UPDATES: M&C Saatchi lifts guidance on new client wins. TRADING UPDATES: SIG in good start to 2021; Accsys taps EUR37 million. (Sharecast News) - Plastic products company Coral Products has exchanged contracts for the sale of its freehold premises at...