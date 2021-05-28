Nu Skin (NUS) Looks Buoyant on Product Launches & Online Sales

PlantX Life (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) has announced that it has become a seller on Walmart Canada Marketplace. The company is offering an array of plant-based household supplies and pantry items from brands such as Quantum, Plant Snacks, Fody, NuNaturals, Chickapea, Cadia and Made in Nature. In the announcement, the company plans expand its marketplace offerings in the near future. “We have been focused on executing our growth strategy and our products being added to Walmart Marketplace is another component of expansion efforts,” said PlantX Founder Sean Dollinger in the press release. “With our profile as a seller on this platform now active, we are excited to continue expanding access of our products to customers in Canada.”