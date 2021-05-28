Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Eyrie Vineyards – Pinot Gris (2017)

By Tristan Lowery
10000birds.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost casual wine drinkers know that pinot gris and pinot grigio are just two different names – one French and one Italian – for the same grape. When the variety was first planted on the West Coast of the United States in the 1970s, American winemakers might have adopted the literal translation “pinot gray” as a linguistic compromise, but perhaps that would risk sacrificing too much invaluable European cachet in those early days of domestic winemaking? In the end, Oregonian vineyards marketed their wines as pinot gris, while south of the border in California, labels tended prefer the Italian pinot grigio. Interestingly, now that pinot gris-pinot grigio has spread to South America, Australia, and South America, among other places, it’s still only the Germans who call the grape Grauburgunder. But one has to wonder why this jawbreaker sobriquet wasn’t enthusiastically adopted in Oregon, a state that’s no stranger to confusing names. After all, is it OR-ee-gun, OR-uh-gun, or OR-ee-gone?

www.10000birds.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinot Noir#Pinot Grigio#Food Drink#Beverages#French#Italian#American#European#Oregonian Vineyards#Germans#Hawks#Cascadian#Pileated Woodpeckers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkswinemag.com

Cardwell Hill 2017 Dijon Blocks Estate Bottled Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

This block selection reflects the winery's overall style—plenty of toasty flavors over rather light, pleasant red fruits. It's balanced and reaches a focus midpalate, but the overall lightness suggests drinking up over the next three or four years. Paul Gregutt. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Dijon Blocks Estate Bottled. Variety. Pinot...
Drinkswinemag.com

Andrew Rich 2018 Marine Sedimentary Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

There's a rich cloak of baking spices around pretty strawberry and cherry fruit flavors. The name tips you off that there may be some accent notes of seashells, which come up in the back of the palate as the wine rolls into a drying finish. The vineyard sources are unknown, but the flavors conjure up thoughts of Ribbon Ridge. Drink 2023–2033. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Anderson 2018 Dach Vineyard Chardonnay (Anderson Valley)

Luxuriously ripe and creamy, this full-bodied wine from a small vineyard block is balanced nicely by lively apple and citrus flavors that play against notes of toast, butter, almonds and poached pears. Concentration and layering make it extra special. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Dach Vineyard. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery.
Drinkswinemag.com

Coelho 2018 Coelho Estates Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Spicy, peppery and loaded with cranberry and briary berry fruit, this seems custom made for roast fowl. It's bright and fresh, with a drying, grippy finish that brings up latent minerality and a finishing wash of toasted cracker. It definitely wants to accompany something rich, whether an oily salmon or a roast duck. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Kosta Browne 2018 Pisoni Vineyard Pinot Noir (Santa Lucia Highlands)

Wines from this vineyard can be quite structural, and this bottling very much fits that reputation. Aromas of baked dark fruit, wood spice, turned earth and crushed mulberry lead into a palate framed by leathery tannins. Flavors of berry and dried rose will grow more integrated with time. Drink 2022–2034. Matt Kettmann.
Oregon Statewinemag.com

The Surprising Story of Oregon’s Other Pinot

Wines that are rising stars or fallen angels often reflect sales trends. They can impact consumer perceptions of a particular grape variety, and sometimes an entire region. A case in point is Oregon and its up-and-down reputation with Pinot Gris. The first commercial domestic planting of Pinot Gris was made...
Drinkswinemag.com

Halcón 2019 Oppenlander Vineyard Pinot Noir (Mendocino County)

Fresh cherry and berry flavors, good balance and a ripe but nicely tangy mouthfeel make this medium- to full-bodied wine a winner. Made from a high 75% of whole cluster grapes, It shows good potential for aging, too. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Oppenlander Vineyard. Variety.
Food & Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery 2020 Optimum Pinot Gris, Okanagan Valley, $16.99

Some of the Pacific Northwest’s finest white wines appear annually when Gordon and Walter Gehringer release their stable of reliable Riesling, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc and Auxerrois. This year’s Cascadia — a three-day tasting — was only a few hours old when the brothers Pinot Gris program had already won two gold medals. The 2020 Optimum appropriately sports that name with aromas of peach, pear and a hint of lime, which usher in flavors of white peach, winter peach and beautifully crisp lime acidity to balance the residual sugar (0.8%) and make for a lingering finish. Serve it with fish, chicken of by itself on a warm summer evening.
Drinkswinemag.com

Handpicked 2018 La Colina Vineyard Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

One of a pair of single-vineyard Oregon Pinots from this Australian producer, the La Colina mixes Pommard, Wädenswil and Dijon clones from 20-year-old vines. It's a sappy, tart, tasty wine. The raspberry and cherry fruit have a pleasing sour candy tartness. It's a bright, sassy young wine with appealing freshness. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Masut 2019 Estate Vineyard Chardonnay (Eagle Peak)

This lavishly oaked and firmly structured wine overflows with tempting butter, vanilla and other baking spices. A fresh wood tang on the palate supports concentrated Bosc pear and baked apple flavors. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Estate Vineyard. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery. Masut. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Serene 2018 Abbey Oaks Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

Still young and tight, this new release spent 14 months in 55% new French oak, which is front and center at this stage of development. This estate vineyard is unique for the winery as it's not in the Dundee Hills, but in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. The finish brings notes of dried tobacco and Bourbon tea, and the structure seems destined for long-term ageability. Drink now and into the 2030s. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Thomas T Thomas 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir (Anderson Valley)

Complexity, depth and good structure make this medium- to full-bodied wine something to savor. It offers woodsy, mushroomy, forest-floor aromas and a moderately tannic palate that is layered with memorable black cherry, sour cherry, black tea and dried herbs. Jim Gordon. rating. 94. Price. Designation. Reserve. Variety. Pinot Noir. Winery.
Drinkswinemag.com

Jaffurs 2018 Kimsey Vineyard Syrah (Ballard Canyon)

There's an intense umami-laden nose to this bottling, offering dried meat, light pepper, iodine and dark-blackberry aromas. The palate is very firm in structure, setting up blackberry jam, acai and cracked pepper flavors to last for a long time. Drink 2022–2038. Matt Kettmann. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Kimsey Vineyard. Variety.
Drinkswinemag.com

Domaine Divio 2019 Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)

There's a lovely sweetness underlying the fresh raspberry and strawberry fruit. The flavors of just-picked berries bring snappy acidity, along with a lightly peppery herbal tang. The wine spent a year in 35% new French oak, and is released shortly after bottling, so a little extra bottle age will certainly help open it up and smooth it out. Paul Gregutt.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Babich 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This gold-hued Pinot Gris is a heady combo of honey and spice: fleshy peach, pineapple, ground ginger and honey. The palate is full figured and slippery textured with enough acidity to keep a crunch to the fruit and to make this a food friendly tipple. There's a slight burn of sulfur on the finish but overall this is a solid example of this variety in New Zealand. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Elizabeth Chambers 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

A pale copper hue, this fragrant and tart rosé is just right for warm weather picnicking. The citrus-driven fruit is crisp and clean, with pleasing notes of sliced cucumber and apple. The flavors are precise and last through a moderately long finish. With alcohol under 13%, it's a good, gulpable companion to cold cuts, salads and chicken. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Loveblock 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This organic wine is on the higher end price-wise for Pinot Gris but it's up a notch in quality as well. The nose bursts with heady aromas of peach and lavender hand soap, flecked with pear, melon and lime blossom. It's medium weight with a slippery texture that's lifted by crunchy fruit notes. A balanced, varietal and food friendly tipple. Christina Pickard.
California Statewinemag.com

Kendall-Jackson 2019 Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir (California)

Vivid fruit, toasted oak and black-tea flavors find excellent balance and make a great impression on the palate as this full-bodied wine layers complexity on depth. It shows a nice tension in the texture, lifting black-cherry, rhubarb and hints of mushrooms. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Vintner's Reserve. Variety.
Drinkswinemag.com

Castello di Amorosa 2018 Morning Dew Ranch Pinot Noir (Anderson Valley)

Moderate tannins, plenty of ripe strawberry and cherry flavors and a broad texture make this an outstanding, mouthfilling wine. Grown on a 12-acre hillside vineyard, it offers hints of vanilla and cinnamon to integrate with almost jammy red fruits. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Morning Dew Ranch. Variety. Pinot...