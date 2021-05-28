The Eyrie Vineyards – Pinot Gris (2017)

Most casual wine drinkers know that pinot gris and pinot grigio are just two different names – one French and one Italian – for the same grape. When the variety was first planted on the West Coast of the United States in the 1970s, American winemakers might have adopted the literal translation “pinot gray” as a linguistic compromise, but perhaps that would risk sacrificing too much invaluable European cachet in those early days of domestic winemaking? In the end, Oregonian vineyards marketed their wines as pinot gris, while south of the border in California, labels tended prefer the Italian pinot grigio. Interestingly, now that pinot gris-pinot grigio has spread to South America, Australia, and South America, among other places, it’s still only the Germans who call the grape Grauburgunder. But one has to wonder why this jawbreaker sobriquet wasn’t enthusiastically adopted in Oregon, a state that’s no stranger to confusing names. After all, is it OR-ee-gun, OR-uh-gun, or OR-ee-gone?