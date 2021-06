To help you find the best iPhone projector, we spent hours researching the top features and considerations you should make during your buying process. As you look at the different projectors available to you, we recommend only considering options with seamless iPhone connectivity, whether it’s through a direct-wired connection or through wireless options like Bluetooth. Make sure to also consider options with enough brightness and resolution for your own personal needs; we recommend at least 480p resolution and 300-500 lumens of brightness. Finally, look for user-friendly controls that can be operated with a single hand or finger.