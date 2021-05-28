What the Future Holds for the Attractive Cryptocurrency Market
Cryptocurrencies have rapidly garnered popularity over the past few years as a form of digital currency that can be used for online transactions, leading their prices to skyrocket. However, on May 19, cryptocurrency prices hit a bump following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk where he said that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency, as a form of payment due to the increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions. Moreover, the Chinese government banned financial institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.www.zacks.com