What the Future Holds for the Attractive Cryptocurrency Market

Zacks.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies have rapidly garnered popularity over the past few years as a form of digital currency that can be used for online transactions, leading their prices to skyrocket. However, on May 19, cryptocurrency prices hit a bump following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk where he said that the company would no longer accept Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency, as a form of payment due to the increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions. Moreover, the Chinese government banned financial institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

Marketswealthx.com

Goldman Sachs Partners With Galaxy Digital To Trade Bitcoin Futures

Goldman Sachs has begun trading Bitcoin futures with crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, CNBC reported last week. Goldman Sachs is the first major U.S. bank to begin trading cryptocurrency. According to Damien Vanderwilt, current Galaxy co-president and former Goldman partner, this move will get more banks on board with crypto trading, saying there is “safety in numbers.”
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Blockchain Technology Market To Reach $19.9 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Blockchain Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsslashdot.org

How close to a Ponzi scheme is the Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency market?

Reddit user "American Scream" who calls his/herself a, "Technology Ethicist" who moderates a number crypto-sceptic social media circles, writes on the /r/CryptoReality subreddit, Is Bitcoin/Crypto A Ponzi Scheme?. By examining all the standard definitions of a Ponzi, from Merriam Webster's to the Securities And Exchange Commission, a composite set of...
Marketszexprwire.com

Investro Fund : A New Step On Automated Social Trading

Russia, 25 June 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, This article presents the Investro Fund company, revealing the mission and vision of the project. Since its appearance in 2008, Blockchain Technology has already proved that it can transform every business landscape across almost every industry. The disruption caused by this technology has motivated the developer community worldwide to make constant improvements to boost society’s adaptation. However, that is not an easy task.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

If Bitcoin isn’t a ‘real cryptocurrency,’ what is?

The crypto-space is not new to criticism and jibes that come amid backlashes from some countries and sweet acceptances from others. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have always attracted strong criticism, especially from bankers around the world. The latest to do so is French economist Jean Claude Trichet. During a recent...
MarketsShareCast

SEC approval of bitcoin and ETFs to be major catalysts in second semester

Ethereum will also implement technical novelties before the great system change. Since the big correction in May, investors in the cryptocurrency market have decided to hold on to any negative bitcoin news to unleash a new wave of sales in the world's largest digital currency. It is of little use that the support of institutional investors and governments such as El Salvador is increasing, which predicts a promising future for the creation of Satoshi Nakamoto, according to many analysts. On the other hand, vetos, regulations or if Elon Musk wakes up with the wrong foot, are reasons for panic.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Here’s when to expect a ‘sudden shift’ in XRP’s price

The fall in Bitcoin’s hashrate after China’s recent crackdown on crypto-mining undoubtedly instilled a sense of fear in the market. The development has also had a fair impact on the world’s largest crypto’s price. Nevertheless, just like Bitcoin and other altcoins in the market, XRP and XRP/BTC have been closing slightly bearish lately.
Marketstokenist.com

Despite China FUD, Crypto Market is More Mature Than Ever

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. When price corrections occur, it is easy to get caught in the moment and obsess over the very viability of an asset. However, when we take a look at the bigger picture, it is easy to see why Michael Saylor used this opportunity to buy 13k BTC.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Phemex Launches Platform for Trading and Rewards

The second quarter of 2021 ends in force, with Phemex launching a free cryptocurrency trading learning platform that rewards students with trading bonuses and soon, cryptocurrencies. The Learn & Earn educational program has been available since June 17, with users able to attend the “Fiat Currency VS Cryptocurrency” course. Soon,...
MarketsCoinDesk

Grayscale ‘Unlockings’ Poses Downside Risk to Bitcoin Price, JPMorgan Says

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest digital-assets fund manager, allows institutional investors to gain exposure to bitcoin through shares in the trust, which currently holds 654,600 BTC. That’s more than 3% of the cryptocurrency’s supply. Grayscale is a unit of Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk. The trust’s popularity...
Stocksdailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Now Holds 115 Altcoins – Here’s a Look at His Wild Ethereum Wallet

Billionaire investor and business tycoon Mark Cuban’s Ethereum wallet is becoming increasingly inundated with altcoin allocations. According to on-chain data, the Shark Tank star’s Ethereum wallet currently holds 115 altcoins, ranging from heavyweight frontrunners to relative unknowns. The wallet’s holdings don’t confirm that he’s invested in all 115 projects, however,...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Coinbase to operate in Japan crypto market with five cryptocurrencies

• Japan regulators accepted Coinbase as a crypto platform. • The exchange platform to only trade with five tokens. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has shown interest in Japan’s crypto activities. The company will operate in Japan with five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Stellar Lumens. The organization...
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto Sleuthing Firm Chainalysis Raises $100M, This Time at $4.2B Valuation

Firms like Chainalysis, CipherTrace, Elliptic, TRM Labs and Blocktrace help banks and law enforcement track illicit funds moving across public blockchains. Thanks to this so-called blockchain analysis, U.S. authorities were able to seize much of the bitcoin paid by Colonial Pipeline as ransom to the DarkSide hacking group. “The future...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

8 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks for the Next Bitcoin Boom

Bitcoin recently suffered one of its biggest monthly drops on record in May. The price of the digital asset crashed all the way from a mid-April high over $64,000, to $30,000 by late May – dragging many cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency stocks down with it. That was followed by a quick rebound to $40,000, and since then, prices have been stuck in the $30,000-$40,000 range.
Economymanofmany.com

Brothers Take Off with $4.75 Billion of Bitcoin in the Ultimate Crypto Heist

Forgive us for being traditional, but weren’t things much more exciting when large scale heists involved storming into a bank and demanding to see the vault? Nowadays, it’s all phishing and identity theft, there’s just no honour to crime anymore! Well, according to the latest reports from Bloomberg, two brothers from South Africa have managed to top the list of new-age opportunists, vanishing with USD$3.6 billion (AUD$4.75 billion) in Bitcoin from their cryptocurrency platform, Africrypt.