Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.17.