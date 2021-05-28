Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

The U.S. Navy Has Reportedly Encountered Underwater UFOs That Move Incredibly Fast

By Steve Huff
Maxim
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Pentagon gets ready to issue a landmark report in June on UFO sightings, the U.S. Navy has revealed that military encounters with mysterious objects have not been limited to lights in the sky. The Navy has encountered Unidentified Submarine Objects (USOs) as well, and if anything the reports indicate these mystery machines -- or whatever they are -- have even more impressive abilities than previously imagined.

www.maxim.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Tom Rogan
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Military#The U S Navy#Pentagon#Express#Fox News#Us Navy#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy Just Sent an Aircraft Carrier to the South China Sea

The USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) entered the South China Sea on Tuesday as part of a routine mission to uphold the freedom of the seas and as a commitment to American allies and partners in the region. This marks the first time that the CSG 5 has operated in the waters of the South China Sea during its 2021 deployment.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Railgun Is Dead (But a Mach 3 ‘Bullet’ Is Coming)

A “railgun” is a concept that may seem like something straight out of science fiction: a weapon that could utilize a large circuit to launch a projectile far further and at exceeding greater speeds than one launched by a chemical reaction. There have been real-world efforts to develop such a platform, with the earliest attempts dating back more than a century. Yet most have ended in failure – suggesting it is easier for science fiction writers to dream up such fantastic weapons than it is for engineers to actually make them a reality.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

USS Rafael Peralta completes Sea of Japan exercises

June 16 (UPI) -- A five-day multi-domain exercise by the guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta in the Sea of Japan was a success, the U.S. Navy said on Wednesday. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, which was forward-deployed to join the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Sea of Japan in February, conducted a live-fire gunnery exercise, maritime strike operations, flight operations, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile training, and visit, board, search and seizure training.
Aerospace & Defenseconservativeangle.com

'Ships' Are Passé: Why the Navy Must Consider a Hybrid Fleet

Is the “ship” still the arbiter—and the proper unit of measurement—of naval power? Perhaps not. Here’s What You Need to Remember: Ship types have displaced one another other from the cores of fleets across the decades and centuries. Maybe it’s time to unseat the ship itself. Is the “ship” still...
MilitaryBusiness Insider

How 'baby flattops' helped the US Navy win World War II

Before the US entered World War II, the Navy knew its fleet carriers wouldn't be enough to fight Germany and Japan. The solution was the escort carrier, smaller and slower than larger fleet carriers but capable of protecting convoys and amphibious landings. See more stories on Insider's business page. While...
Militaryboxden.com

Jun 15 - US Navy Aircraft Carrier Enters South China Sea

A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea. According to Al-Jazeera, the USS Reagan enters the South China Sea, as part of a routine mission, the US Navy said, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most of the disputed waterway.
Military19fortyfive.com

This Was the U.S. Navy’s Last ‘Conventional’ Aircraft Carrier (And a Killer)

The United States Navy currently operates eleven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, and every other carrier in the world – apart from the French Navy’s flagship Charles de Gaulle – is a conventionally powered vessel. However, as recently as 2007, the U.S. Navy also operated a non-nuclear carrier, the USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67). A variant of the Kitty Hawk-class, she was the last conventionally powered carrier built for the Navy.
Militarynavyrecognition.com

US Sixth Fleet ships participates exercise African Lion

According to information published by the U.S. Navy, USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), and expeditionary fast transport USNS Trenton (T-EPF-5) are participating in U.S. Africa Command’s (AFRICOM) largest and premier annual exercise African Lion. Exercise African Lion 21, is a joint,...
Aerospace & Defenseairforce-technology.com

MD Helicopters to support Afghan Air Force’s Cayuse Warrior helicopters

Aerospace manufacturer MD Helicopters (MDHI) has secured two independent contract awards from the US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, US. Valued at $43.9m, the contracts support the Afghan Air Force’s (AAF) MD 530F Cayuse Warrior light attack helicopters. Built by MD Helicopters, MD 530F Cayuse Warrior is an armed...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

A New Space Force Satellite Just Took Off for Space—From a Plane

The U.S. Space Force launched a new "space domain awareness" satellite on Sunday from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. Northrop Grumman's Pegasus XL rocket launched the satellite into space, while an old L-1011 airliner launched the rocket, itself. This endeavor is part of the Space Force's efforts to quickly generate...
Aerospace & Defensenavalnews.com

Leonardo Delivers First TH-73A Training Helicopter To U.S. Navy

The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, commander of Naval Air Forces and Commander, Naval Air Force U.S. Pacific Fleet; Rear Admiral Gregory Harris, Director of Air Warfare Division (N98); and Captain Holly Shoger, Program Manager of Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program. Also attending the ceremony was Leonardo Helicopters Managing Director Gian Piero Cutillo and members of local, state and federal elected delegations, including Congressman Donald Norcross and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
Militaryseapowermagazine.org

Navy Notified Congress of Cost Increase for Ship-to-Shore Connector

WASHINGTON — The Naval Sea Systems Command has issued the following statement regarding a cost increase regarding the Ship-to-Shore Connector Program, designed to replace the Navy’s legacy fleet of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC). Textron Systems is the designer and builder of the new craft:. “On March 26, the U.S....
Baltimore, MDnavalnews.com

Northtrop Grumman Delivers First Sewip Block 3 System To U.S. Navy

The official transfer was marked at an event with company and Navy program officials at Northrop Grumman’s systems integration facility in Baltimore, Maryland. The AN/SLQ-32(V)7 SEWIP Block 3 system shipped to the U.S. Navy for formal land-based testing at the Naval Sea Systems Command Surface Combat Systems Center in Wallops Island, Virginia.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy accelerates TACAMO nuclear communications recap plan

The US Navy (USN) is accelerating plans to field the Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules in the Take Charge And Move Out (TACAMO) survivable nuclear communications role, with increased funding requested in the service's fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget proposal. The proposal released earlier in June lays out an accelerated plan...