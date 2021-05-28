The U.S. Navy Has Reportedly Encountered Underwater UFOs That Move Incredibly Fast
As the Pentagon gets ready to issue a landmark report in June on UFO sightings, the U.S. Navy has revealed that military encounters with mysterious objects have not been limited to lights in the sky. The Navy has encountered Unidentified Submarine Objects (USOs) as well, and if anything the reports indicate these mystery machines -- or whatever they are -- have even more impressive abilities than previously imagined.www.maxim.com