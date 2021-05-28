The U.S. Navy Has Reportedly Encountered Underwater UFOs That Move Incredibly Fast

A “railgun” is a concept that may seem like something straight out of science fiction: a weapon that could utilize a large circuit to launch a projectile far further and at exceeding greater speeds than one launched by a chemical reaction. There have been real-world efforts to develop such a platform, with the earliest attempts dating back more than a century. Yet most have ended in failure – suggesting it is easier for science fiction writers to dream up such fantastic weapons than it is for engineers to actually make them a reality.