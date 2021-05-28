Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Dunkin’ launches new fruity lemonades and powdered donuts for summer

By Eric Davidson
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it us, or are fast food chains really getting excited about this whole possible post-COVID summer thing?. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen Burger King’s new chicken sandwich come a-clucking, Krispy Kreme frying up with some new tropical donut flavors (not to mention their vaccine promotion), a more than usual number of Memorial Day restaurant deals, and tons of burger joints going ga-ga for National Burger Day.

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donuts#Lemonade#Fruit#National Donut Day#Food Drink#Instagram#Marketing Culinary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Krispy Kreme Launched A Lemonade Doughnut Collection That’s Pure Summer

Krispy Kreme dropped a new Lemonade Glaze doughnut collection that’ll add a sweet and sour combo to your usual treats. Krispy Kreme’s Lemonade Glaze collection, which dropped on Monday, June 7, includes four new doughnuts that are totally ‘Gram-worthy. You’ll want to kick off your summer with Krispy Kreme’s new Lemonade Glaze doughnut collection while you can.
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

Dunkin' Just Released New Lemonade Refreshers and Matching Pink Berry Powdered Doughnuts

Summery, sweet, and sugary, Dunkin' just released three new drinks, and they're the seasonal sips we've all been waiting for. The latest Lemonade Refreshers are as delightful as the name implies, and they feature some of summer's finest flavors. The Refreshers are made with lemonade, fruit concentrate, and B vitamins, and come in strawberry, peach, and blueberry flavors. And what better to pair with these than a new Berry Powdered Donut or Munchkin? Yup, Dunkin' also just dropped pretty pink doughnuts, meaning this dynamic snack duo is like no other.
Troy, NYTimes Union

Dunkin': Get a free donut today with a drink purchase

Today is National Donut Day and to celebrate, Dunkin' is offering folks one free classic donut with any drink purchase while supplies last. National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

Blend Nectarines and Vermouth for a Fruity Summer Sipper

Beyond the Bellini, there aren’t many famous stone fruit-forward cocktails. But peach and nectarine purees are delicious, if a little viscous, and bubbly isn’t the only thing you can dilute them with. If you’re looking for a low-ABV sipper that tastes like summer, all you need is a small nectarine, a little sugar, and some dry vermouth.
Drinksdrinksretailingnews.co.uk

Beavertown unveils fruity pale ale for the summer

London’s Beavertown brewery has launched a fruit-laden version of its Gamma Ray American pale ale for the summer market. Tropigamma is a 5.4% abv brew with fruit pulp added during fermentation, containing guava, pink papaya, mango, mandarin and peach. The beer is packaged in 33cl cans and has an rrp...
RecipesTelegraph

Fruity summer ice lollies recipe

These are so delicious, and you can add whichever fruit you like to change the colour and flavours. Try kiwi for green or blueberry for purple lollies. You can change the fruit juice too, using apple for lighter colours, and orange for darker. Beetroot is also fantastic. So colourful, so hydrating and a winner with children and adults alike, every time.
Food & Drinksdealsplus.com

Free Lemonade Donut for Your 'Main Squeeze'!

In celebration of National Best Friends Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lemonade Glazed Donut for free to share with your 'main squeeze' when you buy any Lemonade Donut!. Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here. See their lineup of Lemonade Donuts here.
MinoritiesElite Daily

Dunkin' Is Selling The Cutest Rainbow Donut & Tumbler For Pride Month

Dunkin’ is celebrating Pride Month with a new cup, donut, and merch with rainbow designs. In addition to getting festive AF with a sweet treat and a tumbler that’ll show off your Pride spirit, you can also buy specialty gift cards to benefit the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, specifically aimed toward hunger relief for LGBTQ youth organizations. Here’s everything you need to know about Dunkin’s 2021 Pride Month happenings.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Krispy Kreme Just Unleashed 4 New Lemonade Glaze Donuts

Nothing says summer quite like an ice-cold glass of lemonade on a hot day, but that's a lot of work. That's where Krispy Kreme's new donut flavor comes in. The purveyor of fried, sugary dough just unleashed a Lemonade Glaze Collection that tastes a lot like your favorite summer beverage, but better.
Recipessassmagazine.com

5 Fruity Mocktail Recipes Everyone Can Enjoy This Summer

Are you looking for family-friendly mocktail recipes for your next summer party? Or are you cutting out alcohol for the summer and are craving a fruity drink? Whatever the case may be, it is possible to have a refreshing mixed drink, sans alcohol at your next outdoor cookout!. Non Alcoholic...
Baltimore, MDamericancraftbeer.com

Fruity Summer Seasonals And Hazy Pale Ales

With Memorial Day now in the rear view mirror, summer is ON! And American craft brewers are addressing the season with intriguing new offerings you’re gonna want to have on hand. Straw-Buried (Baltimore, MD) – Heavy Seas Beer has a new 15 Barrel Brewhouse release that they did with freshly-picked...
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Review: Krispy Kreme - Lemonade Glazed Donut Collection

Krispy Kreme's Lemonade Glazed Donut Collection includes the Lemonade Glazed Donut, Lemon Glazed Original Filled Donut, Pink Lemonade Cake Donut, and Strawberry Lemonade Donut. It's normally $14.49 for an assorted dozen but I received the donuts courtesy of Krispy Kreme. The Lemonade Glazed Donut is an Original Glazed Donut covered...
Food & Drinkshypebeast.com

Kit Kat Gets Colorful With New "Fruity Cereal" Version

After dropping 14 unique flavors of its chocolate bars for Hong Kong, Hershey’s has taken over the breakfast table with the new Kit Kat Fruity Cereal bars. Rumored over six months month ago, the Fruity Cereal bars have now come to fruition as the classic crispy wafers are glazed in cereal-flavored crème with a light pink color and rainbow-colored specks. Based on the packaging, the flavor seems to pull inspiration from Froot Loops cereal.
Food & DrinksRedbook

13 Keto-Friendly Drink Orders At Dunkin Donuts, According To A Nutritionist

So you’ve decided you’re doing the keto diet, a meal plan that restricts your intake of carbs and increases your intake of fats and protein. You might’ve been prepared to make some lifestyle changes in terms of food, but what about when you, say, need a keto-friendly Dunkin Donuts drink order at the drive-thru? Following the keto diet properly means that you’ll probably have to adjust your classic Dunkin order.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Simplemost

New KitKat Bar Tastes Like Fruity Cereal

Hershey’s is honoring a childhood favorite with their newest KitKat flavor. Serving up a hearty dose of nostalgia, the new KitKat Fruity Cereal brings the light and crispy wafers of KitKat together with the flavors of fruity cereal. The crispy wafers are covered in fruity cereal-flavored creme, so the bars...
RecipesLove and Lemons

30 Easy Summer Desserts

These easy summer desserts include fruit crisps, frozen treats, no-bake recipes, and more! No matter what you're craving, you'll find one you love. Does anyone else have a weakness for summer desserts? I definitely do. It’s funny, because for most of the year, I don’t think of myself as much of a dessert person. I might reach for a slice of banana bread at breakfast or crave a cookie in the afternoon, but by the evening, I’m rarely in the mood for something sweet.
Food & Drinksscrambledchefs.com

Macerated Berry Granola Frozen Yogurt Bars

With summertime comes a heatwave and that's the perfect time to make and serve a batch of these delicious macerated berry granola frozen yogurt bars. A simple three-layer dessert bar that is filled with flavor, texture, and is pretty healthy too! You'll love how easy this is to make and the fact that kids and adults alike will devour them.