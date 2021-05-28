Ingham Intermediate School District's student art exhibit

The 21st annual Ingham Student Art Exhibit was held virtually earlier this month. Artwork from 49 students, ranging from kindergarten to grade 12, was chosen to be showcased for one year in the lobbies of Ingham Intermediate School District, Michigan Education Leadership Group or the Lansing Art Gallery.

Each participating school is allowed to submit up to 20 entries of artwork created by students during the current school year. From entries received, a qualified juror selects up to 50 works of art to be professionally framed and exhibited. This year's juror was local artist Steph Hogan.

Winning artwork selected for display at Ingham ISD was submitted by the following teachers:

Gina Reid, Beekman Center, Lansing Public Schools

Layna Lesnau, Cole Academy East, East Lansing

Spencer Corbett, East Lansing High School, East Lansing Public Schools

Pamela Collins, Everett High School, Lansing School District

Jaime Valente, Glencairn Elementary School, East Lansing Public Schools

Kayla Fletcher, Haslett High School, Haslett Public Schools

Liz Wylegala, St. Martha School, Okemos

Susannah VanHorn, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School, East Lansing

Laura Weber, Waverly High School, Waverly Community Schools

Meagan Kubu, Williamston High School, Williamston Community Schools

Jonathan Gere, Williamston Middle School, Williamston Community Schools

“We love having the selected artwork on display in our administration building each year,” Superintendent Jason Mellema said in a press release.

“The creativity exhibited by the students in the Ingham Intermediate School District service area is remarkable. Their artwork brightens our hallways and provides great conversation pieces."

To see the full gallery, click here .

