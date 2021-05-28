Password breach service Have I Been Pwned goes open source

In the past Slackware Linux has typically shipped with versions of the Linux kernel which were tagged for receiving long-term support. For instance, Slackware 14.2 shipped with version 4.4 of the Linux kernel which was expected to be supported from January 2016 through to February 2022. Originally it was thought the next stable release of Slackware would ship with Linux 5.10 (supported from December 2020 through to December 2026). However, issues with the 5.10 kernel have caused this approach to be reconsidered. "Probably the highlight of this update set is that we've decided to abandon the 5.10 LTS kernel in favor of following the latest one. We've never really had a policy that required LTS in a stable release although that is how it has been done for years, but based on comments from the Slackware community it seems like 5.10 LTS isn't getting a lot of love and lacks hardware support that people need now. Conversely, the reports on 5.12 have been almost entirely positive, so we're going to provide what we think is the best available kernel. It's unlikely that we'll see another LTS prior to release, so the plan for maintenance is to keep following the latest kernels as needed for security purposes." Further information on this situation can be found in the Slackware changelog.