Password breach service Have I Been Pwned goes open source

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassword breach database Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) has now made its entire codebase open source, as creator Troy Hunt promised back in August. HIBP is also gaining access to a fresh and continuous cache of breached passwords via the FBI, which has offered to funnel exploited passwords it encounters in its digital crime-fighting efforts directly into the HIBP engine.

venturebeat.com
