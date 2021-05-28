Who's Hiring: Oakland Family Services and Plymouth Manor

All this week on The Rebound Detroit, we've connected you with area companies looking for workers. We've featured two different businesses each day from a variety of industries to show you who's hiring.

On Friday, we rounded out our coverage with a non-profit that's offering a major sign-on perk for important work in the community, and a wedding venue that's tried just about everything to recruit.

“I think if you drive around anywhere you’ll see the help wanted signs everywhere you can think of," Sam Saad, the COO at Plymouth Manor, said.

Saad had been trying to recruit for a while, especially now that banquet centers are reopening for larger events.

“We’ve tried everything from Indeed to Facebook," he said.

Right now, Plymouth Manor is hiring servers to help those special events go off without a punch.

“We get to deal with people’s most important days of their lives," he added.

The jobs start at $12 to $14 per hour, plus tips, which can rack up at special events like a wedding.

No experience is needed, and Plymouth Manor is also looking for a manager, which makes $15-$18 per hour and does require some experience.

“You get to put a smile on the customer’s face but also their guests as well," Saad said.

Oakland Family Services is another place hiring as they celebrate their 100th anniversary.

“We’ve actually been grappling with a workers shortage for a few years now, COVID has certainly amplified that," Jamie Clayton, the president and CEO, said.

As we've reported, there's been a need for social services like foster care, mental health services, substance abuse counseling, just to name a few.

Oakland Family Services is still providing those throughout southeast Michigan, but the staff shortage is making the task much harder.

“We don’t tend to cut around the corners when we don’t have staff, but it does mean our staff are seeing more clients than ideal for their caseload," Clayton said.

They have more than 20 openings right now, ranging from licensed social workers to psychologists, counselors and teachers for preschool. These jobs require certifications and advanced degrees in some cases.

Here are the base salaries or wage

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CLINICIANS: $42,000

LEAD TEACHERS: $20 HOURLY

FOSTER CARE CASE MANAGERS: $30,000

To attract the right candidate, the company is offering a sign-on bonus from $1,000 for teachers to $5,000 for foster care supervisor.

“As a non-profit, we really are the backstop of the community need," she said. "We’re the ones people come to when they need services the most.”

If you're someone who cares a lot about workplace culture, Oakland Family Services has been recognized at the state and national level for that. It's been ranked among the top workplaces in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press for seven straight years.

APPLY ONLINE AT OAKLAND FAMILY SERVICES: https://www.oaklandfamilyservices.org/careers

APPLY ONLINE AT PLYMOUTH MANOR: https://www.plymouthmanor.com/careers

