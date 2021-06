The use of digital currencies like bitcoin is getting raised from day today. It is because of using cryptocurrencies, which is much better as compared to fiat currency. The recommendations and support by the leading business tycoons and celebrities even boost the demand for bitcoins. Everyone was impressed by Elon Musk’s tweet on bitcoins which was uploaded by him a couple of weeks ago. A considerable number of people from the entire world invested in this digital currency at that time. The currency broke all of its records at that time and crossed the mark of $60,000, which gave assurity to people that it will reach the point of $1,00,000 in upcoming months.