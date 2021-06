It is a reality that most enterprise customers are moving from a private data center model to a hybrid multi-cloud model. They are either moving some of their existing applications or developing newer applications in a cloud native way to deploy in the public clouds. Customers are wary about sticking to just a single public cloud provider for fear of vendor lock-in. Hence, we are seeing a very high percentage of customers adopting a multi cloud strategy. According to Flexera 2021 State of the cloud report, this number stands at 92%. While a multi cloud model gives customers flexibility, better disaster recovery and helps with compliance, it also comes with a number of challenges. Customers have to learn not just one, but all of the different public cloud nuances and implementations.