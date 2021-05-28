Hide Your Instagram Likes—and Be Free
Humans love to assign value to things: the price of a gallon of milk ($3.55), the merit of a movie (89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), the worth of an hour’s work ($15 minimum, in California). Some things are priceless—the look people give each other on their wedding day, or the memory of a great vacation—but on social media we assign those moments value anyway, quantified in “likes.” It costs nothing to double-tap a square image on your Instagram feed, but the action holds a currency nonetheless. The worthiness of a post or a video or even an entire profile, comes down to how many times it was seen and enjoyed.www.wired.com