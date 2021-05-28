Can Mac Jones measure up under the Patriots QB microscope?
We won't know for years whether Mac Jones measures up as the Patriots next big thing and franchise QB. But after this week's organized team activities (OTA) session at Gillette Stadium, a continuation of the voluntary offseason workouts but first in front of a limited number of media, we do know that the No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama didn't exactly measure up to the first impression eyeball test of some reporters in attendance.