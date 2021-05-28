Can Mac Jones measure up under the Patriots QB microscope?

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has already made a positive impression. "He's working hard," head coach Bill Belichick said, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "He puts in a lot of time. Certainly giving his very best effort to do everything we've asked him to do and do it the way we've asked him to do it, which is a great place to start. He's earned a lot of respect for that. But he's got a long way to go. We'll see how it goes."