Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Mac Jones measure up under the Patriots QB microscope?

By Writers
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We won’t know for years whether Mac Jones measures up as the Patriots next big thing and franchise QB. But after this week’s organized team activities (OTA) session at Gillette Stadium, a continuation of the voluntary offseason workouts but first in front of a limited number of media, we do know that the No. 15 overall pick out of Alabama didn’t exactly measure up to the first impression eyeball test of some reporters in attendance.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microscope#American Football#Ota#Nbc Sports Boston#Weei Com#Patriots Com#Qb#Gillette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNECN

Here's How Mac Jones Looked in Extended Action Friday at Patriots OTAs

Perry: Mac Jones up-and-down in extended action on Friday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones made a strong first impression last week when reporters were permitted to attend one of the first Patriots OTA workouts of the spring. He was accurate. He threw with anticipation. He appeared to be hitting the ground running.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Patriots Mailbag: is Mac Jones Really Pushing Cam Newton Already for the Starting Job?

The over-reactionary take to last week’s first-look had Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones already pushing Cam Newton for the starting job. We must put these non-padded practices in context; Jones wasn’t competing in a live situation, there were no true 11-on-11s, and some of the drills where Jones’s mental acumen was on display weren’t even against actual defenders.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Mac Jones: Limps through practice

Jones sported a compression sleeve on his lower right leg during Friday's OTA and was limping between periods, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. Jones was still able to complete the practice session and split reps with Jarrett Stidham under center during the second half of the session after Cam Newton left with a finger injury. The rookie doesn't seem to be dealing with a major issue at the moment, but he isn't operating at 100 percent either.
NFLprovidencejournal.com

Let's not get too pumped about Mac Jones' performances in Patriots OTAs

It’s easy to remember the first NFL offseason you cover as a beat writer. For me, it happened in 2014 with a star-studded Patriots roster headlined by new additions such as Darrelle Revis, Brandon Browner, Brandon LaFell and rookie quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. During the organized team activities, or OTAs, it’s...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Bill Belichick Gives Promising Update On Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to earn rave reviews for his preparation and performance in organized team activities spring practices. The latest praise comes from an important voice: that of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “I think Mac, he has a pretty good understanding of the things...
NFLBleacher Report

Patriots' Bill Belichick: Mac Jones Has 'Earned a Lot of Respect' with Work Ethic

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has already made a positive impression. "He's working hard," head coach Bill Belichick said, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "He puts in a lot of time. Certainly giving his very best effort to do everything we've asked him to do and do it the way we've asked him to do it, which is a great place to start. He's earned a lot of respect for that. But he's got a long way to go. We'll see how it goes."
NFLclnsmedia.com

Newton Injured; Stidham and Mac Jones Step Up

Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth as the two break down Patriots OTAs. The two discuss Cam Newton’s injury during Friday’s practice, Jarrett Stidham’s “best practice as a Patriot” and Mac Jones up and down day.
NFLUSA Today

Josh McDaniels explains what drew the Patriots to Mac Jones

The Patriots must have really liked Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones. After all, they took him at 15th overall, the highest Bill Belichick has ever taken a QB in his New England tenure. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is, apparently and unsurprisingly, a fan of Jones, too. McDaniels discussed what...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Cam Newton, Mac Jones make strong first impressions on Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

FOXBOROUGH — Though a number of Patriots veterans aren’t attending OTAs, Nelson Agholor has been present and accounted for in Foxborough. The wide receiver is entering his seventh NFL season, but wants to utilize this time to nail down a new playbook and bond with his new quarterbacks. Cam Newton certainly has a strong reputation around the league — he’s a former MVP — and thus far, Agholor says he’s lived up to it.
NFLCBS Sports

Jarrett Stidham embraces Patriots QB competition, says goal is to start for New England

Remember Jarrett Stidham? This time last year, the rising sophomore quarterback was the topic of conversation around Foxborough as the Patriots had yet to do anything outside of the organization to truly solidify the position under center in the aftermath of Tom Brady leaving in free agency. Naturally, that led most to the assumption that the former fourth-round pick could, in fact, be the heir at quarterback for Bill Belichick. Well, a lot has changed in a calendar year.
NFLUnion Leader

Patriots commentary: Mac Jones smart to dismiss notion of any quarterback competition

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Opportunity knocks for Mac Jones. With Cam Newton sidelined with a hand injury, the Patriots’ rookie first-round pick is getting more exposure to the offense just by having one fewer quarterback on the field. And with the presumptive starter currently missing OTA practice time, Jones has an opportunity to take advantage of Newton’s absence.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Cam Newton: Ready to go for minicamp

Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday that Newton (hand) will be on the practice field this week for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. Newton sustained a bone bruise on his right throwing hand June 4 after making contact with a defender's helmet, but the issue was never considered serious and didn't prevent the quarterback from taking part in New England's OTA session this past weekend. The 32-year-old still looks to be in a good place health-wise a week and a half after suffering the injury, so he should be in line to handle most of the first-team work during the three-day minicamp. Assuming he stays relatively healthy through the end of the preseason, Newton should head into Week 1 as New England's starter, with first-round pick Mac Jones and likely one of Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer serving as depth options at quarterback.