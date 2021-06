(Des Moines,IA) — Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources think it will take a full generation for the state’s ecosystem to recover from the derecho. A new report says the derecho last summer wiped out more than four-million trees in central and eastern Iowa. It says the lack of trees could cause Iowa’s air quality to plummet, hurt flood mitigation efforts, and that re-growing the trees could take decades. The D-N-R is encouraging Iowans to plant new trees right away. D-N-R disaster recovery coordinator Nick McGrath says as we feel the increased costs of air conditioning, the heat and diminished air quality – “I think that will continue to push tree planting.” The agency is offering grants to encourage communities to plant trees.