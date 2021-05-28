OPINION: #Soapbox: Taxpayers, do you enjoy being mocked by the President of the United States?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan called out President Joe Biden on Thursday night, about an hour before the president is set to take the stage in Baltimore for a CNN town hall, saying he “abandoned” a bipartisan infrastructure package. “While he is here discussing his legislative agenda, I hope the president will address why he has abandoned the bipartisan infrastructure deal which we spent months crafting,” Hogan said in a statement released Thursday evening. He also said he hopes Biden hears “that the people of Maryland and the nation are completely fed up with the divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington.” In 2019,...

