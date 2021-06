There’s been so many changes to baseball over the last couple of years, whether it be due to the COVID-19 pandemic or planned changes that were going to happen no matter what, that it can be easy for some to be lost in the shuffle. For me, I think pushing the draft back to July and the effects that will have on the way the baseball season moves has eluded me. In the past, the end of the draft, which came about a week or so into June, marked he start of trade season. Focus on the draft would go away, and front offices would start to talk trades.