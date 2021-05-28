Cancel
Pound to Dollar Rate Buoyed by Bank of England Policymaker’s Comments

By Daniel Wright
poundsterlingforecast.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound shot higher against the dollar yesterday having slipped lower on Wednesday in the wake of Dominic Cummings explosive claims against the government’s handling of the pandemic. Without any data in the diary to provide the UK currency with fresh impetus, it was pushed higher by comments from a typically dovish Bank of England policymaker. During a speech to the University of Bath, Dr Gertjan Vlieghe said an early interest rate hike by the central bank could occur provided: “the transition out of furlough happen more smoothly, with the unemployment rate at or a little below current levels by the end of the year, with associated signs of upward inflation and wage pressure beyond the temporary and base effects, then a somewhat earlier rise in Bank Rate would be appropriate.”

