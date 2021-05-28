‘Army of the Dead’ review: A flawed but decent film
Writer/director Zack Synder puts away the capes and CGI mustaches to return to the genre that jump-started his career with his latest flick Army of the Dead which is in theaters and streaming on Netflix. The story centers on a former special force mercenary name, Scott Ward (Dave Batista) who’s approached by casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) with a proposal to recover two hundred million dollars from his casino vault hours before the military plans to drop a nuke on the whole strip. The only problem is, the casino and the entire area surrounding it are filled with the undead. Army of the Dead is a decent comeback to horror for Synder but not without its flaws.aiptcomics.com