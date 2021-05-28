‘Army of the Dead’ review: A flawed but decent film

It's Monday, time for the Act 3 podcast! The guys are tackling two big topics this week. First up is the "Friends" reunion which has been pulling in huge numbers for HBO Max. Chandler is a big dan of "Friends" and Steven not quite as big. So how do they think it turned out, and which cast member is the most entertaining during the nearly 2 hour runtime? If that isn't enough, they are also talking about Zack Synder's new film, "Army of the Dead" now streaming on Netflix. Snyder kicked off his directing career in the zombie genre and is now making his return. Is this an instant classic or just another zombie movie in an already over saturated landscape of zombie media? Plus, we have news about the Mission Impossible 7 production and Sony's next move in their Spider-Man based Marvel universe.