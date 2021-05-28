Cancel
Pottawattamie County, IA

12 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases in Region 4

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 20 days ago

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows 12 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4, from 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, to 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports six additional positive cases in Pottawattamie County, three additional positive tests in Crawford County, two additional cases in Adams County, and one additional positive test in Montgomery County.

In RMCC Region 4, there are seven patients hospitalized, two are in ICU, two admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 12,302 (171 deaths)

Crawford- 2,923 (40 deaths)

Page- 2,001 (22 deaths)

Harrison- 1,931 (73 deaths)

Mills- 1,795 (23 deaths)

Cass- 1,471 (54 deaths)

Shelby- 1,371 (37 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,113 (38 deaths)

Fremont- 662 (9 deaths)

Audubon- 537 (10 deaths)

Adams- 354 (4 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports no additional cases of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1307), and (32 deaths). The IDPH reports no additional cases in Adair County, (990), and (32 deaths).

More information can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Atlantic, IA
