BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and most of the Browns other offensive players aren’t participating in voluntary organized team activities this week, but are working elsewhere and will attend the mandatory minicamp June 15-17. Some of the offensive players might come in next week for the four days of practices Monday through Thursday, but many might continue to work out on their own to prepare for the three-day minicamp.