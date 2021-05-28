Cancel
Galveston businesses are expecting a busy Memorial Day, but can't find workers

By Rebecca Carballo
Houston Chronicle
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tables are full, the line wraps around the restaurant, wait times are about an hour long, and Dennis Byrd is short about 125 employees. Byrd, the owner of The Spot, a beachfront restaurant in Galveston, is trying to staff up for the summer season that starts with Memorial Day, but isn’t having much luck. Restaurants, bars and shops that cater to tourists say business has rebounded at a breakneck pace since the state lifted mask and social distancing restrictions in March, but they can’t find the workers to keep up.

