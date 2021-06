There's nothing quite like enjoying a meal outdoors, allowing for plenty of time to linger and mingle under the sun or stars. The key to successful alfresco entertaining is to prepare inherently simple dishes that are tasty at any temperature. The best bets are meals packed with hearty grains, bold vegetables, and low-lift proteins that can withstand some table time. And whether you're entertaining yourself, your family, or friends (or everyone all at once!), alfresco meals should also be easily scalable. These six recipes can be doubled or tripled; just pour some great drinks, pick a simple dessert to round out the meal, and dinner is done.