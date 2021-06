ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks are encouraging fans throughout the entire city to wear red during their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tied at 1-1, the series moves to State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, June 11 and Monday, June 14 respectively. The team has already announced Game 3 has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets will go on-sale later today at 3 p.m. via Hawks.com/Playoffs, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Game 4 on Monday, June 14 is rapidly approaching a sell-out and interested fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets.