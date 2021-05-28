Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AI sensors could help self-driving cars navigate in the snow

By Michigan Technological University
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxJpN_0aERTF3800
Credit: Sarah Atkinson/Michigan Tech.

Nobody likes driving in a blizzard, including autonomous vehicles.

To make self-driving cars safer on snowy roads, engineers look at the problem from the car’s point of view.

A major challenge for fully autonomous vehicles is navigating bad weather. Snow especially confounds crucial sensor data that helps a vehicle gauge depth, find obstacles and keep on the correct side of the yellow line, assuming it is visible.

Averaging more than 200 inches of snow every winter, Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula is the perfect place to push autonomous vehicle tech to its limits.

In two papers presented at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing 2021, researchers from Michigan Technological University discuss solutions for snowy driving scenarios that could help bring self-driving options to snowy cities like Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Toronto.

Just like the weather at times, autonomy is not a sunny or snowy yes-no designation.

Autonomous vehicles cover a spectrum of levels, from cars already on the market with blind spot warnings or braking assistance, to vehicles that can switch in and out of self-driving modes, to others that can navigate entirely on their own.

Major automakers and research universities are still tweaking self-driving technology and algorithms. Occasionally accidents occur, either due to a misjudgment by the car’s artificial intelligence (AI) or a human driver’s misuse of self-driving features.

Humans have sensors, too: our scanning eyes, our sense of balance and movement, and the processing power of our brain help us understand our environment. These seemingly basic inputs allow us to drive in virtually every scenario, even if it is new to us, because human brains are good at generalizing novel experiences.

In autonomous vehicles, two cameras mounted on gimbals scan and perceive depth using stereo vision to mimic human vision, while balance and motion can be gauged using an inertial measurement unit. But, computers can only react to scenarios they have encountered before or been programmed to recognize.

Since artificial brains aren’t around yet, task-specific artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms must take the wheel — which means autonomous vehicles must rely on multiple sensors. Fisheye cameras widen the view while other cameras act much like the human eye. Infrared picks up heat signatures.

Radar can see through the fog and rain. Light detection and ranging (lidar) pierces through the dark and weaves a neon tapestry of laser beam threads.

“Every sensor has limitations, and every sensor covers another one’s back,” said Nathir Rawashdeh, assistant professor of computing in Michigan Tech’s College of Computing and one of the study’s lead researchers.

He works on bringing the sensors’ data together through an AI process called sensor fusion.

“Sensor fusion uses multiple sensors of different modalities to understand a scene,” he said. “You cannot exhaustively program for every detail when the inputs have difficult patterns. That’s why we need AI.”

Rawashdeh’s Michigan Tech collaborators include Nader Abu-Alrub, his doctoral student in electrical and computer engineering, and Jeremy Bos, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, along with master’s degree students and graduates from Bos’ lab: Akhil Kurup, Derek Chopp and Zach Jeffries.

Bos explains that lidar, infrared and other sensors on their own are like the hammer in an old adage. “‘To a hammer, everything looks like a nail,'” quoted Bos. “Well, if you have a screwdriver and a rivet gun, then you have more options.”

Most autonomous sensors and self-driving algorithms are being developed in sunny, clear landscapes. Knowing that the rest of the world is not like Arizona or southern California, Bos’s lab began collecting local data in a Michigan Tech autonomous vehicle (safely driven by a human) during heavy snowfall.

Rawashdeh’s team, notably Abu-Alrub, poured over more than 1,000 frames of lidar, radar and image data from snowy roads in Germany and Norway to start teaching their AI program what snow looks like and how to see past it.

“All snow is not created equal,” Bos said, pointing out that the variety of snow makes sensor detection a challenge. Rawashdeh added that pre-processing the data and ensuring accurate labeling is an important step to ensure accuracy and safety: “AI is like a chef — if you have good ingredients, there will be an excellent meal,” he said. “Give the AI learning network dirty sensor data and you’ll get a bad result.”

Low-quality data is one problem and so is actual dirt. Much like road grime, snow buildup on the sensors is a solvable but bothersome issue. Once the view is clear, autonomous vehicle sensors are still not always in agreement about detecting obstacles.

Bos mentioned a great example of discovering a deer while cleaning up locally gathered data. Lidar said that blob was nothing (30% chance of an obstacle), the camera saw it like a sleepy human at the wheel (50% chance), and the infrared sensor shouted WHOA (90% sure that is a deer).

Getting the sensors and their risk assessments to talk and learn from each other is like the Indian parable of three blind men who find an elephant: each touches a different part of the elephant — the creature’s ear, trunk and leg — and comes to a different conclusion about what kind of animal it is.

Using sensor fusion, Rawashdeh and Bos want autonomous sensors to collectively figure out the answer — be it elephant, deer or snowbank. As Bos puts it, “Rather than strictly voting, by using sensor fusion we will come up with a new estimate.”

While navigating a Keweenaw blizzard is a ways out for autonomous vehicles, their sensors can get better at learning about bad weather and, with advances like sensor fusion, will be able to drive safely on snowy roads one day.

Written by Allison Mills.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Autonomous Cars#Sensor Fusion#Michigan Tech#College Of Computing#Abu Alrub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Businessslashdot.org

Apple Loses Multiple Top Managers From Self-Driving Car Division

Apple has lost multiple top managers of its self-driving car team in recent months, a sign of attrition at the division involved in what could become an important future product. From a report:. The iPhone maker has hundreds of engineers working on underlying self-driving car technology as well as groups...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Stock take: Legal groundwork laid for self-driving cars on UK roads

Future legislation hopes to tackle the big questions around vehicle autonomy. The UK government is developing legislation to permit autonomous cars to drive on public roads, which will address a range of issues such as insurance, liability and cybersecurity and establish a legal framework to govern driverless vehicles. Known as...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Self-Driving Deliveries

Autonomous vehicles and robotics were well on their way transforming deliveries before the pandemic struck. In the past year, these technologies have moved from novel applications to essential innovations. We’re joined by a trio of companies — each with individual approaches that span the critical middle and last mile of delivery.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Supercharging Self-Driving Super Vision

Few startups were as prescient as Scale AI when it came to anticipating the need for massive sets of tagged data for use in AI. Co-founder and CEO Alex Wang also made a great bet on addressing the needs of lidar sensing companies early on, which has made the company instrumental in deploying AV networks. We’ll hear about what it takes to make sense of sensor data in driverless cars and look at where the industry is headed.
Carsarxiv.org

Giving Commands to a Self-Driving Car: How to Deal with Uncertain Situations?

Current technology for autonomous cars primarily focuses on getting the passenger from point A to B. Nevertheless, it has been shown that passengers are afraid of taking a ride in self-driving cars. One way to alleviate this problem is by allowing the passenger to give natural language commands to the car. However, the car can misunderstand the issued command or the visual surroundings which could lead to uncertain situations. It is desirable that the self-driving car detects these situations and interacts with the passenger to solve them. This paper proposes a model that detects uncertain situations when a command is given and finds the visual objects causing it. Optionally, a question generated by the system describing the uncertain objects is included. We argue that if the car could explain the objects in a human-like way, passengers could gain more confidence in the car's abilities. Thus, we investigate how to (1) detect uncertain situations and their underlying causes, and (2) how to generate clarifying questions for the passenger. When evaluating on the Talk2Car dataset, we show that the proposed model, \acrfull{pipeline}, improves \gls{m:ambiguous-absolute-increase} in terms of $IoU_{.5}$ compared to not using \gls{pipeline}. Furthermore, we designed a referring expression generator (REG) \acrfull{reg_model} tailored to a self-driving car setting which yields a relative improvement of \gls{m:meteor-relative} METEOR and \gls{m:rouge-relative} ROUGE-l compared with state-of-the-art REG models, and is three times faster.
Kalamazoo, MIWWMTCw

Research project at WMU aims to help autonomous vehicles drive in snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A student-led team of researchers at Western Michigan University hopes to help self-driving vehicles eventually be safer than their human-driven competition, especially in snowy or stormy conditions. Nick Goberville, a Ph.D. candidate in WMU's College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, was helping to lead a research project...
TechnologyMotorAuthority

Self-driving technology company Argo AI plans IPO within a year

Argo AI is among the leaders in the race to develop driving systems that eliminate the need to have a human behind the wheel, and soon it may become the first dedicated self-driving technology company to go public. Bryan Salesky, CEO and founder of Argo AI, said the company plans...
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Self-driving cars are coming to Birmingham

A major trial of self-driving cars is to take place in Birmingham. Called Project Endeavour and backed by the government, it features four Ford Mondeos fitted with lidar, radar and stereo cameras, along with an autonomy software platform by Oxbotica. The fleet is capable of full ‘level four’ autonomous driving...
Carsstrongtowns.org

Are Self-Driving Cars a Solution Looking for a Problem?

Companies like Tesla have been very effective in creating a perception amongst the public that the self-driving car industry is heading a positive direction. But in reality, will cars ever be able to fully drive themselves?. Missy Cummings, director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory at Duke University, thinks not....
ComputersGreenwichTime

How Game Theory Automates: From Self-Driving Cars to Fire-Extinguishing Robots

Game theory is an area of applied mathematics that deals with how participants use strategies and logical reasoning to make decisions in strategic situations like games. Game theory and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are implemented in online games and offline games, and also have some real-life applications. Concepts of game theory.
Technologyai-summary.com

Summary: What Waabi’s launch means for the self-driving car industry

According to the company’s press release, Waabi aims to solve the “scale” challenge of self-driving car research and “bring commercially viable self-driving technology to society.” Those are two key challenges of the self-driving car industry and are mentioned numerous times in the release. Leading self-driving car companies have driven their...
Businessmix929.com

GM’s self-driving car unit Cruise to access $5 billion credit line

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) – General Motors Co’s majority owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit with GM’s finance arm to finance its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023. “This bumps up Cruise’s total war chest...
Bicycleshackaday.com

A Self-Driving Bicycle Is Something To Marvel At

One of the most annoying things about bicycles is that they don’t stay up on their own, especially when they’re stationary. That’s why they come with stands, after all. That said, if you had plenty of advanced electronic and mechanical equipment fitted to one, you could do something about that, and that’s just what [稚晖君] did.
Technologyharrisondaily.com

Self-driving car pioneer Waymo gets $2.5B to fuel ambitions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Waymo, the self-driving car pioneer spun off from Google, isn't allowing a recent wave of executive departures to detour its plans to expand its robotic taxi …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
TechnologyThe Verge

Luminar is using lidar to help build the ‘uncrashable car’

Austin Russell, the 26-year-old CEO of lidar maker Luminar, folds his lanky six-foot, four-inch frame into the back of a Toyota RAV4 and declares with giddy enthusiasm: “This is our first live demo!”. It may seem late in the game for a public demo, especially for a company that was...