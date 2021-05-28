Cancel
Skin in the frame: black photographers welcome Google initiative

The Guardian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Ebenezer first started taking photos with a group of friends when she was a 17-year-old student. Even then, she noticed the difference in how her camera captured people of different skin tones. “I didn’t think much about this until I got older and became more experienced in photography. It...

www.theguardian.com
