Skin in the frame: black photographers welcome Google initiative

FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water was unveiled, by KOEI TECMO America, to be coming to current-gen platforms across North America in 2021. KOEI TECMO America has unveiled that their iconic Japanese horror-adventure series will be making its way to North America in 2021 on current-gen platforms Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam® across North America in 2021 with FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water. The game takes players to the eerie Mt. Hikami and a place where the water is believed to be housing vengeful spirits. Players will see through the eyes of Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki, relying on just a flashlight and a unique camera, the Camera Obscura, which has the ability to take pictures of ghosts.