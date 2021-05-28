Cancel
Way-Too-Early Look: The Georgia Bulldogs

By Zach Lentz
Football season is less than 100 days away for the 2021 Clemson Tigers, so it is time to begin our way-too-early look at each of the opponents on the Tigers' schedule.

Head Coach: Head coach Kirby Smart opens his sixth season in Athens having successfully navigated his 2020 team to an 8-2 mark, capped by a come-from-behind victory over 8th-ranked Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Georgia returns its top eight receivers, its top seven rushers, and its top two passers and tacklers back from a year ago.

“We are really focused on what’s between our ears right now — not what our bench press is or what position we are going to play,” Smart said. “Those things will play out. Our focus has been more about how we get the best out of each person.

“Every team has its own DNA, right? You’re not going to have the same exact team as you did the year before. The personalities are different; the makeup of what is between the ears of your players, that dynamic changes. I think defining that every year is really critical. Know who you are, know your strengths and weaknesses, and be intentional about that with your players.”

Bulldogs on offense: The 2021 season will be the second under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

In 2020, the Bulldogs went 8-2 employed three different signal-callers. Georgia averaged 32.3 points/game, which ranked fifth in the SEC. When JT Daniels became the starter in late November, Georgia went 4-0 the rest of the season with wins over Mississippi State, South Carolina, No. 25 Missouri and No. 8 Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

The Bulldogs did not have the benefit of spring practice last year to install a new offense because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bulldogs on defense: Dan Lanning was named the defensive coordinator in February, 2019, after serving one year as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach. He joined the Bulldog staff after two years as inside linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Memphis.

In the SEC in 2020, Georgia finished 1st (1st nationally) in rushing defense (72.3 ypg), 2nd in scoring defense (20.0 ppg), 2nd in total defense (317.3), 2nd in opponent first downs (185), 2nd in opponent 3rd down conversions (36.2%), and 3rd in sacks (32).

In Lanning’s first season coordinating the Georgia defense, his charges led the nation in scoring defense and rushing defense, ranking among FBS leaders in several other categories. He was also named one of five finalists for the 2019 Broyles Award, presented to college football’s assistant coach of the year.

Way-too-early line: Clemson opened as 3-point favorites over the Bulldogs.

