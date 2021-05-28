Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)
Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com