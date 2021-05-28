Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.