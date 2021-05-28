Cancel
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,944 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Technologymodernreaders.com

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Electronicsmodernreaders.com

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Universal Electronics worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $198,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.