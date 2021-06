Festival Pass is a newsletter that lands in your inbox weekly. But during prime festival season you get bonus editions, too! Subscribe now. I’ve got good news for those of you who long to wander around the lush green fields of the Empire Polo Club (at least for Coachella’s first weekend) or want to set up a folding chair next to the beer barn to watch a feed from the Mane stage at Stagecoach: Both fests are coming back in April 2022.