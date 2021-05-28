Cancel
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

By Ed Jones
Cover picture for the articleSeveral other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.

StocksWKRB News

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $217.00 at Truist Securities

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 236,685 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.21% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $144,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 509,467 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $176,706,275.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,199,343 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.90% of U.S. Silica worth $154,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford Sells 30,750 Shares

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of Eventbrite worth $150,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$31.55 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report sales of $31.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $31.39 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Industryamericanbankingnews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) PT Lowered to $11.50

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $18.00

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Raised to $51.00

POR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

BTIG Research Raises Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.50

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWT. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.