Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.