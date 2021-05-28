Euroleague Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Euroleague Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Spanish FC Barcelona Lassa are facing the Italian Olimpia Milano at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 15:00 ET in the second semifinal of Euroleague Basketball. Both squads had a hard time in the quarterfinals eliminating their opponents, as both were forced into a Game 5, which they won. Barcelona eliminated Zenit in a matchup full of ups and downs, while Olimpia Milano eliminated Bayern Munich.www.tonyspicks.com