Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Euroleague Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 19 days ago

Euroleague Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Spanish FC Barcelona Lassa are facing the Italian Olimpia Milano at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 15:00 ET in the second semifinal of Euroleague Basketball. Both squads had a hard time in the quarterfinals eliminating their opponents, as both were forced into a Game 5, which they won. Barcelona eliminated Zenit in a matchup full of ups and downs, while Olimpia Milano eliminated Bayern Munich.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shavon Shields
Person
Kevin Punter
Person
Malcolm Delaney
Person
Cory Higgins
Person
Nick Calathes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Barcelona#Euroleague Basketball#Previews#Euroleague Olimpia Milano#Barcelona 5 28 2021#Spanish#Fc#Italian#Zenit#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportstonyspicks.com

Spanish ACB Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Game 2 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Spanish ACB Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Game 2 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Gran Canaria are hosting Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 16:00 ET in Game 2 of the Spanish ACB quarterfinal. Gran Canaria are 5-4 in their previous nine overall matches but 7-1 in their previous eight at home. Real Madrid are 21-1 in their previous 22 matches and have won the opening game of the series by 24 points and got the 1-0 lead. They are perfect on the road this season.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Virtus Bologna Game 3 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Italian Lega A Brindisi vs Virtus Bologna Game 3 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Virtus Bologna are hosting Brindisi at the Unipol Arena in Bologna on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 13:00 ET in Game 3 of this Italian Lega A semifinal. Virtus Bologna won both games on the road relatively easy and now have a 2-0 lead in the series before playing the next two at home. They have five consecutive wins and are 7-1 in their previous eight matches at home. Brindisi are 4-5 in their previous nine matches and are 6-1 in their previous seven road matches.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Turkish BSL Finals Anadolu Efes vs Fenerbahce Game 3 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Turkish BSL Finals Anadolu Efes vs Fenerbahce Game 3 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Fenerbahce are hosting the defending champions Anadolu Efes at the Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 3 of the Turkish BSL Finals. Anadolu Efes won first two games at home with great ease. After destroying their opponents by 40 points in the opening game, they did not hold back and won by 22 in Game 2. They now have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series and Fenerbahce are looking to bounce back today at home and cut Anadolu Efes’ lead before it’s too late.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Game 5 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Game 5 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 5 of this Western quarterfinal between the fourth and fifth best teams of the conference. The Clippers made the total comeback in this series, winning both games in Dallas and tying the series to 2-2 wins. The series now starts from scratch starting today, when both teams are looking for a valuable third victory.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Game 1 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Game 1 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 1 of this high caliber Eastern semifinal, the second Brooklyn Nets are hosting the third Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 19:30 ET. The Nets eliminated the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals with 4-1 wins, losing only one game in Boston. The Milwaukee Bucks were the only team that made a sweep in the opening round, eliminating the Miami Heat 4-0 wins and getting revenge for last season’s elimination in the Orlando bubble.
Sportstonyspicks.com

Russian VTB United League Finals CSKA Moscow vs Unics Kazan Game 1 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Russian VTB United League Finals CSKA Moscow vs Unics Kazan Game 1 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The defending champions of CSKA Moscow are hosting Unics Kazan at the Megasport Arena in Moscow on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 12:30 ET in Game 1 of this Russian VTB United League Finals. CSKA Moscow eliminated Nizhny Novgorod in the quarterfinals with 2-1 wins and Zenit Petersburg in the semifinals with 3-1. Unics Kazan eliminated Zielona Gora in the opening round with 2-0 wins and Lokomotiv Kuban in the second round with 3-0 and they have yet to lose in the postseason.
New York City, NYtonyspicks.com

WNBA Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

WNBA Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Liberty are hosting the Las Vegas Aces at the Barclays Center in New York on Thursday, June 3, at 19:00 ET in a battle between the second-best squads currently in each conference. The New York Liberty are second in the East and saw a two-game winning streak getting snapped. The Las Vegas Aces are second in the West and they also saw a three-game winning streak end and both teams are looking to bounce back today.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game 6 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Game 6 6/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. In Game 6 of this Western quarterfinal, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center in Portland on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 20:00 ET in a battle between the 3rd and 6th best teams of the conference. The Nuggets prevailed in a double overtime thriller in Game 5 and took a commanding 3-2 lead in the series. The Blazers are with their backs against the wall and are looking to tie the series tonight at home and force game 7 in Denver.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 19:00 ET in Game 5 of this Eastern quarterfinal between the first and eighth best squads of the conference. The Wizards lived to fight another day with a Game 4 victory at home. They cut the 76ers’ lead to 3-1 wins but the hosts have now a chance to advance to the conference semifinals with a home victory today.
Minnesota Statetonyspicks.com

WNBA Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

WNBA Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Lynx are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Target Center in Minnesota on Sunday, June 6, at 19:00 ET in a rematch of Friday’s game. The Minnesota Lynx have back-to-back wins for their first winning streak of the season but are still second to last in the West. The Atlanta Dream saw a four-game winning streak getting snapped and are third in the East.
Violent Crimestonyspicks.com

WNBA Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

WNBA Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury 6/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the Dallas Wings at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Tuesday, June 8, at 22:00 ET in an all-Western battle between two teams coming off victories in their previous matches. The Phoenix Mercury have three consecutive wins and sitting in the third place of the conference. The Dallas Wings are 2-1 in their previous three matches but 2-5 in their previous seven and are last in the West.
Chicago, ILtonyspicks.com

WNBA Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky 6/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Sky are hosting the Indiana Fever at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Wednesday, June 9, at 20:00 ET in an all-Eastern duel between the two worse squads both of the conference and of the whole WNBA as well. The Chicago Sky have seven consecutive losses after winning their first couple of games of the season and are second to last. The Indiana Fever have only won once in their ten matches played this season and are sitting on the bottom of the league.
UEFAtonyspicks.com

Turkey vs Italy 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The 2020 EURO is finally here, albeit in 2021, due to the worldwide lockdowns that have prevented it from taking place last season. The premiere is always an exciting match to watch, and we have also seen a lot of upsets taking place in premieres. This competition will kick off on Friday when Turkey will clash against Italy, in Italy, as they are one of the numerous hosts of this tournament.
Worldtonyspicks.com

Wales vs Switzerland 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Wales vs Switzerland 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Wales and Switzerland will know the result of the Turkey vs Italy match when the two meet in the second match of this EURO. Providing that Italy have won, the second spot of the group will be open for whoever wins this. Things will heat up fast in this group, and both Switzerland and Wales will fight hard for a win that would greatly increase their qualifying chances.
Soccertonyspicks.com

Scotland vs Czech Republic 6/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

This is going to be a very exciting match, not only because these two teams are pretty equal in strength, but also because England beat Croatia in the other match of the group. It’s now up to these two teams to shape the group, as a win here could push any of the two to the second, or even the top spot of the group.
Soccerfcbarcelona.com

Two European titles

For the eighth time in club history, the 2020/21 season saw FC Barcelona’s professional teams being crowned European champions in two different sports. This season it happened thanks to the women’s football team, who won the UEFA Champions League for the first time ever, and the men’s handball team, who won their tenth EHF Champions League.
CBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for Hungary vs. Portugal

Defending European champion Portugal opens UEFA Euro 2020 play when it takes on Hungary on Tuesday. The Portuguese made quite a run in the Euro 2016 tournament and capped it off with an impressive 1-0 win over France in the championship match. The bulk of that team has returned and is unbeaten in 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the team's leaders and has been impressive, scoring two goals in the team's last three matches.
UEFAprojectspurs.com

Spain vs Sweden UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, prediction

Fans of the biggest football clubs in Europe will be tuned in on Monday morning for Spain versus Sweden in Group E at the 2020 European Championships. The reason is simple – a large number of close teams will have players representing Spain, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Sociedad, and Liverpool. Sweden will have an uphill battle to start the tournament. The Spanish have the home-field advantage inside the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla in Seville, Spain.