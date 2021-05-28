Euroleague Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Sky are hosting the Indiana Fever at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Wednesday, June 9, at 20:00 ET in an all-Eastern duel between the two worse squads both of the conference and of the whole WNBA as well. The Chicago Sky have seven consecutive losses after winning their first couple of games of the season and are second to last. The Indiana Fever have only won once in their ten matches played this season and are sitting on the bottom of the league.