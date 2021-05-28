SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).