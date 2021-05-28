South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Director Sells $63,544.00 in Stock
South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com