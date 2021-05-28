Cancel
Sports

Euroleague Anadolu Efes vs CSKA Moscow 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 19 days ago

Euroleague Anadolu Efes vs CSKA Moscow 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Russian CSKA Moscow are facing the Turkish Champions of Anadolu Efes at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 12:00 ET in the first semifinal of Euroleague Basketball. CSKA Moscow had an easy task in the quarterfinals as they swept Fenerbahce with 3-0 wins. On the other hand, Anadolu Efes had a hard time against Real Madrid, but eventually prevailed and eliminated them with 3-2 wins.

Shane Larkin
Will Clyburn
#Cska Moscow#Euroleague Basketball#Russian#Cska Moscow#Real Madrid#Fenerbahce#The Brooklyn Nets
Germany
Russia
