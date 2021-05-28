Euroleague Anadolu Efes vs CSKA Moscow 5/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Game 1 6/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Denver Nuggets at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 1 of this Western Semifinal between the second and fourth-best teams of the conference this season. The Phoenix Suns eliminated the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals with 4-2 wins. They were behind 2-1 wins after losing back-to-back game two and three, but bounced back in a big way and won three straight to take the series. The Nuggets eliminated the Blazers 4-2 wins in the opening round. They lost the opening game at home but were 4-1 in their next five to win the series.