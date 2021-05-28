Cancel
UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.40 Price Target at UBS Group

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.77 ($12.67).

StocksWKRB News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.72 ($67.90).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SAP’s (SAP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

UBS Group Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Buy”

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
MarketsWKRB News

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Nick Beighton Sells 29,558 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53). LON ASC opened at GBX 4,848 ($63.34) on Thursday. The firm has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $920.00

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $835.94.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $26.00

A number of research firms recently weighed in on E. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Technologymodernreaders.com

Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.78 ($96.21).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €119.00 ($140.00).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €46.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).
StocksWKRB News

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 925,022 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.