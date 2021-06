I have known and supported Mark Levine since he entered his first race for the House of Delegates in Virginia’s 45th district six years ago. I’m supporting Levine for lieutenant governor because he fights for the issues that strengthen Virginia for the people. On Levine’s second day in the General Assembly he created the Transparency Caucus and led the charge to live stream all subcommittee, committee and floor proceedings. This is a big deal. Now, lawmakers’ votes are public and recorded, and Virginians can testify electronically. The “old” backroom way of doing business is gone in Richmond. But Levine was just getting started. From fighting to pass common-sense gun safety measures to ensuring that all Virginians have access to affordable healthcare, Mark has done much for the people of his district and across the state.