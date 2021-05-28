Cancel
American International Group Inc. Buys 10,316 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

By John Adams
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 364 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 198.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 375 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $137.45 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Equinix worth $137,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Benzinga

Stock Wars: Hilton Worldwide Vs. Marriott International

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, allowing readers to decide which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between two major players in the hotel industry: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) and Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR). The Case...
Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $512,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,217 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,321,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,479 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 386.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,012 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.