American International Group Inc. Buys 10,316 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188,112 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,321,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.