American International Group Inc. Buys 10,316 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)
American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com