Afentra (LON:AET) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

By Karen Miller
19 days ago
 19 days ago

Shares of AET stock opened at GBX 15.76 ($0.21) on Thursday. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 20 ($0.26). Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.53.
StocksWKRB News

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.80

Shares of ECM stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,037.06. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SThree (LON:STEM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on SThree from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 465.50 ($6.08) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

GBG opened at GBX 864.50 ($11.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.32.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shares of TMG opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 321 ($4.19) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

MXCT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 900 ($11.76). The company had a trading volume of 583,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,942. MaxCyte has a 52 week low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.85). The stock has a market cap of £765.44 million and a P/E ratio of -74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 883.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.14 ($0.89).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Numis Securities Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. LON IGR traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 562 ($7.34). 52,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.92. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a market cap of £543.89 million and a P/E ratio of 51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAL. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 4%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.21). 17,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 308,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.40 ($0.21).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

LON SNX opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £22.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.52.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,963,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,160,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.44% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,839.80 ($50.17).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,545.67 ($46.32).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Shares of LON SAGA traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 401 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,989. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £561.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JET2 traded down GBX 32.18 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,246.82 ($16.29). 484,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,286. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,371.94.