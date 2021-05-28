Afentra (LON:AET) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AHT. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,839.80 ($50.17).