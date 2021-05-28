Cancel
Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $44,000.00 in Stock

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insider Selling: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$14,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,835.
Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other institutional investors also...
Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.
Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Insider Buys $24,920.00 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) insider David Paul Millis acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $24,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,650 shares in the company, valued at $456,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Insider Selling: Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Short Interest in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Grows By 54.2%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the May 13th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Sells $469,800.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Akouos as of its most recent SEC filing.
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 273.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Analysts Set Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) PT at $88.00

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.
Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Short Interest Update

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “