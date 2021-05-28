Barclays Boosts NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $30.00

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.