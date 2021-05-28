BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,061,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,948,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.63% of Enphase Energy worth $2,118,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.