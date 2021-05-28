Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,061,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,948,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.63% of Enphase Energy worth $2,118,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Energy Management#Energy Market#Blackrock Inc#Enph#Sec#Next Financial Group Inc#Enphase Energy Inc#Thomson Reuters#Zacks Investment Research#Jpmorgan Chase Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Amtech Systems worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $63.97 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $63,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.09. 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
StocksWKRB News

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading...
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Industryamericanbankingnews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.