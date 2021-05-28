BlackRock Inc. Has $1.86 Billion Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of VeriSign worth $1,856,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com