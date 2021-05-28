ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.