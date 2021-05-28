Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hexo Corp#Earnings Per Share#Thomson Reuters#Eps#The Thomson Reuters#Bmo Capital Markets#D E Shaw#Qs Investors Llc#Hrt Financial Lp#Hexo Hexo Corp#Decarb#Hexo Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from...
StocksWKRB News

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CTO stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,199,343 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.90% of U.S. Silica worth $154,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million. Shares of SNCR stock traded...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TFII)

NYSE:TFII traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. 180,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,925. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 0.7% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down to $81.64

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.64, but opened at $77.55. Oracle shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 694,065 shares trading hands. Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.72. Plexus posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 1,933 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $79,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Industryamericanbankingnews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expands By 81.2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NYSE IRT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72.