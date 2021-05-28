HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share
Brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO's earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.