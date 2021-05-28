HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 0.7% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.