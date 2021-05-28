American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)
American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com