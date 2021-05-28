Cancel
American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AxoGen worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $63.97 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $63,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other institutional investors also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $747,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 748,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $198,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $137.45 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Equinix worth $137,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Decreases Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,178 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $738,479.49 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...