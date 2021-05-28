American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.